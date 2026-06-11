'In the Spirit of Federalism,' Shivakumar Ends Congress' NITI Aayog Boycott

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar attended the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi on 11 June 2026. This marked a significant change in Karnataka’s approach, as the previous chief minister, Siddaramaiah, had boycotted the last two meetings. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on inclusive human development and state-centre cooperation.
According to Deccan Herald, D K Shivakumar’s participation contrasted with his predecessor’s absence, which had previously drawn criticism from opposition parties. Siddaramaiah had cited prior commitments and alleged neglect of Karnataka’s demands as reasons for skipping the meetings.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Shivakumar’s tenure as chief minister has been under scrutiny for various reasons, but his decision to attend the NITI Aayog meeting signals a willingness to engage with the central government on key policy issues. This move is seen as an effort to strengthen cooperative federalism and address Karnataka’s developmental priorities.
Coverage revealed that the 11th Governing Council meeting brought together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss the ‘Inclusive Human Development Framework’ and align state visions with national goals. The agenda included foundational human capital, productive employment, health, nutrition, and equity.
“I look forward to working closely with the Union government in the spirit of cooperative federalism to further strengthen our state,” Shivakumar stated in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the days leading up to the meeting, reporting indicated that Shivakumar was in Delhi for discussions on state welfare schemes and to meet with senior Congress leaders. He emphasised the need to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries receive support under Karnataka’s flagship programmes.
Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi also included meetings with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as details emerged. He expressed gratitude for their guidance and reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive development in Karnataka.
The NITI Aayog meeting’s theme, ‘2047 तक विकसित भारत के लिए समावेशी मानव विकास’, was discussed by all attending chief ministers and union territory representatives, as discussions confirmed. The focus remained on strategies for inclusive growth and measurable outcomes for every citizen.
“Our aim is to ensure that the voters of Karnataka truly benefit from these schemes,” Shivakumar emphasised during his visit.
Shivakumar’s attendance at the NITI Aayog meeting marks a departure from the previous administration’s approach and is expected to influence Karnataka’s engagement with central policy initiatives in the coming months.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.