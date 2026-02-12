Tobacco Baron’s Son Shivam Mishra Held Four Days After Kanpur Lamborghini Crash

As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses described the impact as severe, with the Lamborghini striking an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before mounting the pavement. The car allegedly dragged the motorcycle for some distance. Security personnel accompanying Mishra reportedly pulled him out of the driver’s seat after the crash, and videos of the incident circulated on social media. Police are also examining claims regarding Mishra’s medical condition and whether it contributed to the accident.