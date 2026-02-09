Tobacco Baron's Intoxicated Son Crashes Lamborghini in Kanpur, Six Injured

advertisement
A Lamborghini allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco businessman struck pedestrians and two-wheelers on VIP Road in Kanpur’s Gwaltoli area on 8 February 2026.
The incident occurred around 3:15 pm near Rev-3 Mall, resulting in injuries to at least six individuals. The luxury vehicle reportedly lost control, causing panic and significant damage at the scene. Police responded promptly, rescuing the driver and transporting the injured to a private hospital.
As reported by Financial Express, the car was allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra. The vehicle first collided with an auto-rickshaw, then struck a parked motorcycle, throwing its rider nearly ten feet into the air. The car continued, dragging the motorcycle before coming to a halt after hitting an electric pole. Eyewitnesses described the sequence and the resulting chaos in the area.
Police officials stated that the Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station following the incident. The injured, including a man named Taufiq who suffered serious leg injuries, received primary treatment. Other victims sustained fractures and bruises. The police confirmed that an FIR would be registered and further legal action would follow based on the complaints received.
Locals surrounded the car, preventing the driver from leaving until police arrived. The situation at the police station later became tense, with injured parties and residents alleging misbehaviour by the accused’s associates and expressing concerns about the police response.
One of the injured, Sonu Tripathi, stated to mediapersons, “My cousin was thrown off the bike, and two others were flung onto the footpath. We have filed a complaint.” Reporting indicated that some protesters claimed pressure was being exerted on them to reach a compromise and that there was a delay in registering a case.
Police confirmed that the vehicle had been seized and that further action would be based on the complaints filed at the end of the day. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have assured that all legal procedures will be followed. The accused’s father, KK Mishra, is known for his business in tobacco supply to gutkha manufacturers in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.