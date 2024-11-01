'Begged for Action for 2 Years': Shadow of Porsche Case on Pune's Pubs & Polls

"When I heard the news, my first thought was — this was waiting to happen. But at the same time, I really did not wish for someone to lose their life. Two people who had so much promise and their lives were just snuffed out. And then the grief hit as I thought what if it was my sibling or my child? What would I do?" said Yasmin Charania, a business consultant and a resident of Pune's Kalyani Nagar, as she recalled the first time she heard of the accident caused by a minor driver of a luxury Porsche car that killed two young professionals on 19 May.

Yasmin, like scores of residents of Kalyani Nagar, has been at the forefront of flagging issues with upcoming commercial establishments, like bars and pubs, for at least two years before Vedant Agarwal's (17) car hit Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

In the following weeks, the case exposed some of the ugliest facets of the country's systems — Agarwal and his friends being served alcohol at two high-end pubs before the drive despite being underage, being let go by the Juvenile Justice Board with an essay, government hospital doctors bribed heftily to swap blood samples of the accused, and the grandfather of the accused having allegedly kidnapped the driver to force him to take the blame.