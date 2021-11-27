Judges Facing Sponsored, Malicious Physical, Social Media Attacks: CJI Ramana

File image of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday, 26 November, said that an area of grave concern for the judiciary now is the increasing attacks on judges, which includes physical attacks and also in the media, particularly social media, and law enforcement agencies need to deal with such malicious attacks effectively.
In his address at the Constitution Day celebration organised by the Supreme Court registry at the Vigyan Bhawan, he said:
"These attacks appear to be sponsored and synchronised. The law enforcing agencies, particularly the Central agencies, need to deal with such malicious attacks effectively. The Governments are expected to create a secure environment so that the judges and judicial officers can function fearlessly."
The CJI also said that his experience as a legal professional in different roles is what prompted him to call for "Indianisation of the Judiciary".
He emphasised that only when litigants get a chance to directly participate, their faith in the process and outcome will be reinforced.
On PILs, CJI Ramana said:
"We must also acknowledge the enormous public good achieved through such progressive expansion of constitutional jurisprudence. But the same judiciary which offers solutions based on a mere postcard, paradoxically, struggles for years to take regular litigations to their logical conclusion due to various complex reasons," he added.
The CJI also said that it is "very heartening to note that the number of vacancies in the apex Court is reduced to just one".
"Now, there are four women Judges in the Supreme Court for the first time. I hope to see this number grow further," he said.
"The Government of India can follow the model implemented for modernisation of police stations across the country. The new Court complexes should be able to deploy modern technological tools to accelerate justice delivery. For this, modern equipment with video conferencing facilities and high-speed networks are essential," he added.