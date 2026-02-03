JNU Rusticates Four Student Union Office Bearers, Ex JNUSU Prez Over 'Vandalism'

advertisement
Jawaharlal Nehru University has rusticated five students, including the students’ union president, for two semesters and imposed fines of ₹20,000 each.
The action follows a protest on 21 November 2025, during which facial recognition technology-based access gates at the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library were reportedly damaged. The students have also been barred from entering the campus with immediate effect.
According to The Indian Express, the university’s orders identified Nitish Kumar, the former students’ union president, and four office-bearers as responsible for what was described as 'premeditated vandalism'. The orders stated that the students cut wires, dismantled panels, and forcibly removed cameras from the facial recognition system, which had been installed at a cost of approximately Rs 20 lakh.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the proctorial inquiry committee was formed after complaints from the acting librarian and the Chief Security Officer. The committee found the students’ replies to show-cause notices unsatisfactory and concluded that the acts constituted serious violations under the university’s code, including violence and property damage.
Coverage revealed that the rustication applies to the winter and monsoon semesters of 2026. The university’s order also declared the students “out of bounds” from the entire campus, warning that anyone providing them shelter in hostels or residences would face disciplinary action.
In response, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) issued a statement criticising the administration’s decision. The union described the action as an attempt to suppress dissent and remove elected representatives for voicing student concerns. The statement asserted:
The JNUSU further stated, “The Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual cannot dictate the functioning of the union and cannot police our expression of dissent. Such crackdowns shall be dealt through with the same mandate. We call upon the student community to stand in solidarity with the union against this targeted assault on campus politics and the suppression of voices that question the administration.”
Details from the disciplinary orders indicated that the university considered the protest actions as Category III offences, which include all acts of violence, coercion, and damage to university property. The orders specifically cited the destruction of the facial recognition system and alleged that the protest was premeditated, with students bringing tools to dismantle the equipment as analysis showed.
The university’s investigation found that security staff were subjected to violence during the incident. The orders noted that repeated requests by security personnel to stop damaging the machines were ignored by the students involved as reporting indicated.
Further, the disciplinary action has intensified debate on campus regarding the use of facial recognition technology and the boundaries of student protest. The administration has not issued a public comment beyond the official orders, and the affected students remain barred from campus as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.