'Jana Nayagan' Makers Moves SC Over CBFC Certification Stay by Madras HC

The producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging an interim order by the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge directive for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant certification.

The film, initially scheduled for release on 9 January 2026, remains uncertified and unreleased as legal proceedings continue. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for later in January.