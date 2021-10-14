Junior Commissioned Officer and a Soldier Critically Injured in J&K's Poonch

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and another soldier were critically injured on Thursday, 14 October in an encounter with the terrorists in J&K's Poonch district, defence officials said.



Defence Ministy spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said: "In an ongoing counter-terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch, there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours... During the ensuing exchange of fire, one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured. The operations are under progress. Update follows."