A New Father, a New Husband, a Sena Medallist: The 5 Army Men Killed in Poonch

Saraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gajjan Singh, Vaishakh H, and Jaswinder Singh lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Sepoy Saraj Singh, recently wedded, had last visited his home in Uttar Pradesh's Banda in July. He had last met his brother, who is also in the army, nearly two years ago.
Singh is among the five Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Monday, 11 October, during an anti-insurgency mission.
The deceased army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), died in a turbulent crossfire in Dera ki Gali village in the border area of Surankote.
"The family is mourning the loss. He (Saraj Singh) last visited home in June-July this year. I last met him in December 2019 as I was at my army (duty). He got married in 2019," Sukhveer Singh, Saraj's brother, told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, military officer Mandeep Singh's family in the neighbouring state of Punjab, Gurdaspur, pays tribute to the sacrifice of the braveheart.
"Mandeep was a great football and basketball player. We are very proud that Mandeep has sacrificed his life for the country. Just a few days back, Mandeep called. and sounded happy," Gurmukh Singh, the martyr's cousin, told ANI.
Mandeep Singh is survived by his elderly mother, wife, and their two children.
Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, in 2006, had been bestowed with the Sena Medal for his contribution in the neutralisation of three terrorists in Kashmir.
Singh's family members, speaking to The Indian Express, shared that on Saturday, merely two days before the jawan's death in Poonch, he had called home to enquire about a ceremony that was being organised to commemorate his late father, who had also served in the military.
While on the phone, Singh had insisted on talking to all of his family members, his relatives told IE. The martyr, a resident of Punjab's Kapurthala, is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and his mother.
Shifting to a more southern locus on the country's map, a native of Kerala, Sepoy Vaisakh H, is among the jawans who lost his life in Poonch.
The martyr, who had been the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his parents and a sister.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday mourned the demise of the brave-heart, news agency PTI reported.
Sepoy Gajjan Singh, who laid down his life in Poonch on Monday, belonged to the Punjab's Pachranda village, located in Ropar district.
The army officer, who had been married merely four months ago, is survived by his wife Harpreet Kaur.
