Indian Embassy in Iran Asks Citizens To Leave Amid Intensifying Protests

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh circular, asking citizens in the country to leave by "available means of transport, including commercial flights".
Earlier, the embassy had said it is maintaining contact with Indian citizens as the country faces widespread protests, a communications blackout, and new US-imposed tariffs affecting bilateral trade. The embassy’s efforts are focused on ensuring the welfare of Indian nationals, monitoring the evolving security situation, and providing updates to the Indian government. India’s exports to Iran, primarily food and pharmaceuticals, have been disrupted due to the unrest and external economic pressures.
According to The Hindu, Indian officials have confirmed that the embassy is in regular contact with Indian citizens in Iran, especially as authorities have imposed an internet blackout. The embassy’s role has become increasingly significant as public protests, supported by US President Donald Trump, have intensified, posing risks to the safety of foreign nationals.
As reported by Hindustan Times, India’s exports to Iran in 2024-25 totaled $1.24 billion, with imports at $0.44 billion. The embassy has been monitoring the impact of the new 25% US tariff on countries trading with Iran, which is expected to further complicate trade relations and increase difficulties for Indian exporters.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the ongoing unrest and the imposition of additional US sanctions have led to delays in payment settlements for Indian exporters and a temporary halt in rice and tea shipments to Iran. Exporters have reported that communication channels with Iranian buyers have been severely disrupted, making coordination and payment confirmation challenging.
“For the past five to six days, all channels of communication with Iranian buyers have remained completely shut—be it internet services, mobile networks—making it impossible for exporters to coordinate shipments or receive payment confirmations,” a rice exporters’ association representative stated.
Midway through the crisis, coverage revealed that the US virtual embassy in Iran advised American citizens to leave the country and prepare for continued internet outages. The Indian Embassy has similarly prioritized critical communications and contingency planning for Indian nationals, given the volatile environment.
Officials have stated following reports that India’s trade with Iran is now considered “minuscule” and largely limited to essential goods. The embassy’s focus remains on the safety of Indian citizens and compliance with international sanctions, as the situation in Iran continues to evolve.
Recent updates as details emerged indicate that the embassy is also monitoring diplomatic developments, including the status of high-level visits and the broader implications for India-Iran relations within multilateral forums such as BRICS.
“The welfare of Indians in Iran was expected to figure prominently during Mr. Araghchi’s proposed visit, which would have been his second visit to India in less than a year,” an official noted.
In the context of the ongoing protests, analysis showed that other foreign embassies, such as France, have also adjusted their operations, with non-essential staff leaving Iran due to security concerns. The Indian Embassy continues to assess the situation and coordinate with local authorities to ensure the safety of its citizens.
