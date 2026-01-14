Indian Embassy in Iran Asks Citizens To Leave Amid Intensifying Protests

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh circular, asking citizens in the country to leave by "available means of transport, including commercial flights".

Earlier, the embassy had said it is maintaining contact with Indian citizens as the country faces widespread protests, a communications blackout, and new US-imposed tariffs affecting bilateral trade. The embassy’s efforts are focused on ensuring the welfare of Indian nationals, monitoring the evolving security situation, and providing updates to the Indian government. India’s exports to Iran, primarily food and pharmaceuticals, have been disrupted due to the unrest and external economic pressures.