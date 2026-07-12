Iran Retaliates With Missile Strikes on Gulf States After US Bombings

Iran launched a series of missile attacks targeting United States military bases in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other Gulf countries following US airstrikes on Iranian sites.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the strikes, which came hours after the US targeted Iranian missile and drone facilities in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The situation led to the closure of the Strait, a critical global shipping route, and heightened security alerts across the region.