India's Industrial Production for July Rises Over 11%

India's industrial production in July rises by 11%.
Low base effect, along with rising demand pushed India's industrial output higher by 11.50 percent, on a year-on-year basis.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for July rose by over 11 percent from a decline of 10.5 percent reported for the month a year ago.
Last year, while the country observed a full-fledged lockdown, the same was partially imposed across different regions of the country.
However, the production rate was flat on a sequential basis.
"For the month of July 2021, the 'Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' with base 2011-12 stands at 131.4," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.
"The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of July 2021 stand at 104.6, 130.9, and 184.7, respectively."
