India's Industrial Production for July Rises Over 11%

Low base effect, along with rising demand pushed India's industrial output higher by 11.50 percent, on a year-on-year basis.



The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for July rose by over 11 percent from a decline of 10.5 percent reported for the month a year ago.



Last year, while the country observed a full-fledged lockdown, the same was partially imposed across different regions of the country.

However, the production rate was flat on a sequential basis.

