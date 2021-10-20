India's Crop Burning Contributes to 12.2% of Global GHG Emissions: Report



Blue Sky Analytics said it analyses satellite data to deliver high-resolution insights on environmental indicators.



"For effective climate action it is essential to have an independent, system level view of emissions. This is especially critical for sources like fires, which are rapidly increasing in frequency and scale but whose emissions are still poorly tracked and accounted for in most multi-sector inventories. We are proud to contribute to a collaborative effort like Climate TRACE that endeavours to bring this kind of visibility to all major global emissions sources," Founder and CEO, Blue Sky Analytics, Abhilasha Purwar said.



A Yale and IIT alumnus Purwar is co-founder of the venture along with a college dropout and self-taught developer, Kshitij Purwar.



The emissions estimates from Blue Sky Analytics cover both fires caused by human activities (for example, burning in forest areas for conversion to agricultural land or of crop residues) and wildfire activity, producing a comprehensive picture of fire emissions. By combining multiple satellite data sources for active fire identification and characteristics with higher resolution global land cover maps, these estimates supplement existing country-level reporting methods, which rely primarily on seasonal estimations and ground measurements of burned area.



The technology infrastructure behind Climate TRACE also means that latest data will be available sooner than other inventories. Over time, the granularity of TRACE data will improve to provide global community with the ability to view emissions from specific sources like power plants, airports, forests, and countless other assets all over the world, and to "see" emissions fluctuations week-by-week.