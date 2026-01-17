'When You Can't Contact Family...': First Flight of Indians From Iran Lands

advertisement
Indian nationals have begun returning from Iran following weeks of widespread protests, a severe internet blackout, and escalating security concerns. The first flights carrying students, workers, and pilgrims landed in Delhi, with families gathering at the airport to welcome their relatives.
The Ministry of External Affairs has advised the estimated 9,000 Indians in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible, while commercial flights remain operational.
As reported by The Indian Express, returnees described scenes of fires on the streets, sudden protests, and a complete loss of internet connectivity that left them unable to communicate with families in India.
According to Hindustan Times, several Indians expressed gratitude to the Indian government for facilitating their safe return. They highlighted the difficulties caused by the internet shutdown, which prevented them from contacting both their families and the Indian embassy. One returnee stated, “The conditions are bad there. The Government of India is cooperating a lot, and the Embassy provided us with information on leaving Iran as early as possible.”
As highlighted by Financial Express, the first flight from Tehran arrived safely in Delhi, carrying students and pilgrims who had been stranded during the unrest. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its commitment to the safety of Indian nationals and continues to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens to avoid travel to Iran until further notice.
Government officials have stated that evacuation operations will be considered if commercial flights become unavailable or if the security situation deteriorates further as clarified. The embassy in Tehran remains in contact with the Indian community, providing updates and assistance as needed.
Efforts to track and assist Indian students across Iran have been hampered by the ongoing internet blackout, which is among the most severe in recent history according to analysis. The blackout has limited the flow of information and complicated coordination for evacuation and support.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has issued multiple advisories, instructing nationals to remain vigilant, avoid protest sites, and stay in close contact with the embassy as official statements confirmed. The government has also indicated readiness to deploy additional resources, including military assets, if the situation worsens.
“We had no idea,” said one student returnee, describing the sudden loss of internet and the absence of warnings or information about the unrest. “If you can’t contact your family, everyone gets worried. Anxiety spread quickly back home.”
Flight operations for Indian carriers have been affected, with airlines rerouting or cancelling flights to avoid Iranian airspace as coverage revealed. The closure and unpredictability of Iranian airspace have led to longer travel times and logistical challenges for those seeking to return.
