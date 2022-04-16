Nearly 74 Percent of H-1B Visas Issued by the US in 2021 Were for Indians

Indians cornered nearly three-fourths of H-1B visas issued by the US to speciality foreign workers in 2021, continuing their stranglehold on this highly sought after professional ticket to work, live and, finally, settle down in America.
Indians accounted for 74.9 percent of the approved petitions in 2020.
The US allows American employers to hire speciality foreign workers on H-1B for positions they are unable to fill with local Americans. Top American companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Facebook are among leading users of this visa programme as are US subsidiaries of Indian IT companies such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro.
Indians have had a tight grip on the H-1B visa programme for years, at that three-fourths mark. People from China have been a distant second with 12.1 percent. The next three were Canada with 0.9 percent, South Korea also with 0.9 percent and Philippines with 0.7 percent. The line-up was the same in 2020, with almost the same numbers.
