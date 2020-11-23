Rail Services to Resume in Punjab on Monday: Piyush Goyal 

Passengers, farmers, and industries will be benefited by the removal of the impasse in train operations.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, 23 November, said that the Indian Railways is going to commence services from and through Punjab as the farmer unions have announced complete lifting of blockades starting from the day.

"Passengers, farmers, and industries will be benefited by the removal of the impasse in train operations," he added.

The development comes two days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh succeeded in breaking the imbroglio over the suspension of train services in the state, with the farmer unions acceding to his appeal and announcing complete lifting of the rail blockade from 23 November.