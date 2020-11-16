Railways to Run 40 Pairs of Trains to Ease Festival Passenger Rush

The Indian Railways on Monday, 16 November, announced that its going to run at least 40 pairs of special trains to clear passenger rush during the festival season. The trains will run under the jurisdiction of the East Central Railway (ECR). The following special trains will run till the end of the festive season: Hyderabad-Raxaul special train (07003/07004) will leave Hyderabad on 16 November and return from Raxaul on 21 November via Barauni-Dhanbad-Ranchi route.

Darbhanga-Jallandar Cantt weekly special train (05251/05252) will continue its run till 29 November. It will depart Darbhanga every Saturday and return for Jallandar Cantt every Sunday.

Patliputra-Chandigarh special (03255/03256) will run biweekly till 30 November.

Patna-Jammu Tavi special (02355/02356) will run biweekly till 29 November.

A biweekly Patna-Mumbai train will also run till 1 December.

The Rajendra Nagar Terminal-Ajmer weekly special (02395/02396) will run till 26 November.

Darbhanga-Mysore weekly special (02577/02578) will run till 28 November.

Patliputra-Yashwantpur special (03251/03252) till 30 November.

Gaya-New Delhi special (02397/02398), Gaya-Chennai Egmore special (02389/02390) and Rajendra Nagar Terminal-Howrah special (02351/02352) will run daily till 1 December.

Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak special (02545/02546) and Danapur-Tata special (08183/08184) will run till 30 November.

Howrah-Bettiah special (03055)

Patna-Ranchi superfast special (08255)

Muzaffarpur-Saharanpur special (04502)

Anand Vihar-Saharsa Special (04438)

Haridawar- Saharsa special (04004)

Patna-New Delhi special (04003/04004)

South Central Railway Zone Adds Four More Special Trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone added four additional special trains between Bidar, Yeshvantpur and Latur to facilitate the journeys of passengers on Monday. Train number 06271 from Yeshvantpur to Bidar will run four days a week from Tuesday. It will depart Yeshvantpur at 7 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday to arrive in Bidar at 9:15 am on the next day.