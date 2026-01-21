India Withdraws Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

advertisement
India has decided to withdraw the families of its diplomats and officials posted in Bangladesh due to security concerns. The move comes ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections and follows a period of heightened tensions between the two countries. Indian diplomatic missions in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet will remain operational, but Bangladesh is now designated a “non-family” posting for Indian officials.
According to The Indian Express, Indian authorities cited the security situation in Bangladesh as the reason for advising dependents of officials to return to India. The decision was described as precautionary, with official sources noting that the missions would continue to function at full strength despite the withdrawal of families.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the move had been under consideration for some time due to growing concerns about threats from extremist and radical elements.
Indian officials have stated that the number of diplomats in Bangladesh will not be disclosed for security reasons as coverage revealed. The “non-family” status is considered one of the most stringent security measures, previously applied to postings in Pakistan, and now extended to Bangladesh due to the current environment.
India’s concerns have been heightened by a rise in extremist activities and attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh as details emerged. The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed power in August 2024, following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina administration.
Efforts to maintain diplomatic engagement continue, with Indian missions remaining open and operational as analysis showed. Both sides have also initiated technical discussions to renew the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, despite ongoing political and security challenges.
India has reached out to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming elections at the end of recent reporting. External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attended the funeral of former premier Khaleda Zia and met with her son Tarique Rahman, signalling attempts at diplomatic rapprochement.
