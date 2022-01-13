India and the United Kingdom Launch Crucial Free Trade Negotiations

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that both India and the UK are vibrant democracies, with a partnership build on the shared history and rich culture of the two nations.



The diverse Indian diaspora in the UK, who act as a 'Living Bridge', adds further dynamism to the relations between the two countries, he said.



The FTA with the UK is expected to provide certainty, predictability and transparency and will create a more liberal, facilitative and competitive services regime, the minister noted.