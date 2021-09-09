Deadline for IT Return Filing Deadline for FY 2020-21 Extended to 31 December

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended deadlines for several compliances, including for filing of Income Tax returns for the Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22.

The due date of furnishing of returns of income for the assessment year 2021-22 has been extended to 31 December 2021 from 30 September.

In a statement, the finance ministry said that the decision has been taken after consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income Tax Act, 1961.