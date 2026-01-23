Homebound Misses Oscar Nomination Amid Fierce International Competition

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. Despite making it to the shortlist of 15 films, Homebound did not advance to the final five nominees.

The selected films in this category were The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia). This marks another year without an Indian film in the final nominations for this category.