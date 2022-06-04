Heat Wave: Temperatures to Rise in Pockets Over Northwest & Central India

On Saturday and Sunday, most parts of North India will also see a heatwave.
Representational Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted likely heatwaves in isolated pockets over Northwest & Central India during next 2-3 days, starting Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, most parts of North India will also see a heatwave. However, this will subside Monday onwards, but in the central, northwestern states it is likely to continue till 8 June 2022.

Rainfall predictions have been made for southern and northeastern states. Increase in rainfall is likely over South Peninsular India from 7 June and intense spells are likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days.

