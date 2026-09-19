Gujarat High Court Grants 7-Day Parole To Convict In Bilkis Bano Case

According to Live Law, Justice Sanjeev J Thaker partly allowed Shah’s plea for parole, noting that the court was inclined to exercise discretion in favour of the petitioner after reviewing the petition’s averments and jail remarks. The order specified that Shah would be released on parole for seven days upon furnishing a personal bond of ₹10,000 to the satisfaction of the jail authority, with conditions including marking his presence at the nearest police station on the third and fifth days of release.