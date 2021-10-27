At Nitish Kumar Rally in Tarapur, Youths Stage Protest Over Jobs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 26 October, faced a tough situation while campaigning in Munger district for the 30 October bypoll. He was addressing the rally at Tetia Bazar under Sangrampur block in Tarapur constituency where a group of 20 youths staged a protest, holding up placards and shouting slogans. As security personnel tried to stop the agitating youths, who were demanding jobs, the Chief Minister called them off.

"They are just 15-20 youths jumping in the air. Let them go. I know who sent them to create a ruckus and cause disturbance during the rally," he said. "We will analyse their demands and accept them, if possible," he added.