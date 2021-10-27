At Nitish Kumar Rally in Tarapur, Youths Stage Protest Over Jobs

Nitish Kumar faced a tough situation while campaigning in Munger district for the 30 October bypoll.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 26 October, faced a tough situation while campaigning in Munger district for the 30 October bypoll.
He was addressing the rally at Tetia Bazar under Sangrampur block in Tarapur constituency where a group of 20 youths staged a protest, holding up placards and shouting slogans.
As security personnel tried to stop the agitating youths, who were demanding jobs, the Chief Minister called them off.
Nitish Kumar was in Tarapur to campaign for his Janata Dal (United)'s candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh.
The NDA, during the 2020 Assembly election, had promised to provide 19 lakh jobs in a year to counter RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 10 lakh employment opportunity promise.
The bypolls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan are scheduled on October 30 and the counting will be held on November 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)