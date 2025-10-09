Documentary: Why Indian Cities aren't Walkable

Like any other morning, the morning of 6 April 2022 started as usual for 18-year-old Manisha Kumari, a resident of JJ colony slum in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar. A student of class 12, Manisha was walking to her school along with her friends. It's a walk of about 20-30 minutes to reach their school Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Peeragarhi – a distance of about 2.5 km.

At around 8 am, while crossing the Delhi-Rohtak road, Manisha and her two friends were hit by a vehicle. Her friends sustained injuries, but Manisha died on the spot.

The absence of a pedestrian crossing makes such accidents a regular phenomena in the area. Manisha became one among four pedestrians who die on India's roads every hour.