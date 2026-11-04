Voter ID, Not Aadhaar for Welfare Payments Henceforth, Says Minister

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Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh on 3 October said that processing payments and identities of benefeciaries for welfare will transition from Aadhaar-based identification to a system using voter identity cards (EPIC) and biometric authentication. This change allegedly aims to strengthen beneficiary verification and address concerns about fraudulent entries in welfare schemes. The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of identification processes for government benefit distribution.
According to The Hindu, Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated that Aadhaar will no longer be the primary means of identification for welfare payments. Instead, beneficiaries will be required to provide biometric authentication along with their voter ID numbers to establish eligibility and receive payments. The minister emphasised that this shift is intended to ensure that only eligible individuals benefit from government schemes.
As reported by The Indian Express, Singh highlighted the widespread availability of Aadhaar cards, noting that they can be obtained quickly and easily, which raises the risk of fraudulent beneficiaries. He explained, “The Aadhaar card will no longer serve as the basis for making payments to beneficiaries. Instead, payments will be processed using their biometrics and voter ID (EPIC) number.”
During a workshop in Delhi, Singh reiterated that biometric authentication combined with the EPIC number would serve as the identification credential for welfare payments. Coverage revealed that the minister’s remarks were made in the context of ongoing debates about the integrity of beneficiary databases and the need for robust verification mechanisms.
“Biometric authentication along with EPIC will serve as their identification credentials, and payments will be made based on that information,” Singh said, as quoted in official statements.
The proposed change is expected to impact several central schemes, particularly those under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, where Aadhaar has been mandatory for payments. Analysis showed that, in addition to the Panchayati Raj Ministry, other departments may also review their beneficiary identification protocols in light of this policy shift.
Singh argued that the new system would help eliminate fraudulent entries and improve transparency in welfare delivery. He pointed out that Aadhaar enrolment centres are now widely accessible, making it easier for ineligible individuals to obtain cards. Reporting indicated that the government’s decision is part of broader efforts to enhance the accuracy of beneficiary lists and ensure that public funds reach the intended recipients.
“If one wants, one can get an Aadhaar card made in five minutes,” Singh remarked, underscoring the rationale for the transition to voter ID-based verification.
The Sixteenth Finance Commission has recommended substantial grants for panchayats and local bodies, with the expectation that improved beneficiary verification will support more effective use of these funds. The government’s move to voter ID biometrics is positioned as a measure to strengthen the integrity of welfare schemes as details emerged from recent policy discussions.
While the Panchayati Raj Ministry does not directly transfer funds to individual beneficiaries in all schemes, the new identification protocol is expected to influence related departments and programmes where Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts have been the norm. Further developments are anticipated as ministries align their processes with the updated guidelines.
“This would strengthen the verification process and improve transparency in the delivery of welfare benefits,” Singh stated, outlining the intended impact of the policy change.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.