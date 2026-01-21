Gold, Silver Hit New All-Time Highs as Global Markets Turn Volatile

As highlighted by The Guardian, European stock markets also experienced declines, with France’s CAC, Germany’s DAX, and Italy’s FTSE MIB all falling. Gold rose to $4,689 per ounce and silver climbed to $94.08 per ounce, as investors responded to the US president’s announcement of new tariffs on eight European countries until a deal is reached regarding Greenland. European carmakers were among the hardest hit, and the dollar weakened against other major currencies.