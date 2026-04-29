Major Fire Erupts In Ghaziabad Indirapuram High-Rise, Residents Rescued

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A fire broke out on the morning of 29 April 2026 in the Gaur Green Avenue residential society, located in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The blaze originated on the ninth floor of one of the towers and quickly spread to the upper floors, affecting multiple flats.
Emergency services responded promptly, evacuating residents and initiating firefighting operations. No casualties or injuries were reported as of the latest updates, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to The Hindu, the fire began around 9 a.m. on the eleventh floor and spread to several flats across multiple floors. Fire department officials confirmed that a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation was launched immediately after the incident was reported.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that the fire started in a flat on the ninth floor before extending to the tenth and eleventh floors.
Approximately five to six flats were affected, with significant damage to household items. Six fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, and firefighting teams worked to break open doors to access affected flats.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, residents from the affected and neighbouring units were safely evacuated. Officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities had occurred, and both the fire department and local police coordinated relief efforts at the site.
Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, with a detailed inquiry to follow once the situation is fully under control.
Firefighting operations continued throughout the morning as coverage revealed, with thick plumes of smoke visible from several kilometres away. The incident drew attention from commuters on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Hindon elevated road, many of whom shared videos of the fire on social media platforms.
“Our teams are working to control the fire, and it is expected that 5-6 flats are on fire. We are trying to break open the doors of the flats to carry on firefighting,” Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said.
Officials indicated that the exact cause of the fire would be determined after the flames were fully extinguished following reports from the scene. The fire department and police are conducting a joint investigation, and relief operations remain ongoing to ensure the safety of all residents.
Residents were evacuated efficiently as details emerged about the scale of the incident. Officials reiterated that no injuries had been reported and that all necessary measures were being taken to prevent further damage and ensure the well-being of those affected.
Efforts to douse the fire and secure the premises continued into the afternoon according to updates from emergency services. The authorities have assured residents that a comprehensive review of fire safety protocols will be conducted in the aftermath of the incident.
“No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. Residents of the affected building and neighbouring units have been safely evacuated. A detailed inquiry will follow once the fire has been fully extinguished,” an official stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.