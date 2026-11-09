Gadi Eisenkot To Form New Israeli Govt As Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition

advertisement
Gadi Eisenkot has been officially mandated by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a new government following the inconclusive parliamentary elections held on 27 October 2026. Eisenkot, a former chief of the Israel Defence Forces and recent entrant to politics, now has 28 days to secure a majority coalition in the Knesset, with the possibility of a 14-day extension if required. The four main Jewish opposition parties, led by Eisenkot, currently hold 48 out of 120 seats, necessitating negotiations with other parties to achieve a governing majority.
According to Hindustan Times, Eisenkot’s strategy involves attempting to form a minority “emergency” government with the four Jewish opposition parties, while seeking external support from Arab-led and ultra-Orthodox parties. However, these negotiations are complicated by pre-election commitments, such as universal national service, and the ultra-Orthodox parties’ demand for exemptions for religious seminary students.
As highlighted by The Guardian, Eisenkot has reached out to allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating his willingness to include members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party in a unity government under his leadership. Eisenkot has argued that the current political crisis requires broad cooperation, saying, “If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented.”
Midway through coalition talks, coverage revealed that Eisenkot’s options include forming a broad national unity government, negotiating with Arab-led parties, or seeking support from ultra-Orthodox groups. The process is further complicated by the fact that Netanyahu’s Likud remains the largest single party, and neither political bloc has secured a clear majority. If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Netanyahu could be given another opportunity, potentially leading to new elections.
In the midst of these developments, reporting indicated that Eisenkot’s advancement has increased speculation in the Middle East regarding Israel’s political direction, especially as regional tensions remain high due to ongoing conflicts involving Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Israeli military is reportedly preparing for possible renewed operations in Lebanon, should the situation with Iran escalate further.
“We have various permutations for a coalition, but the four parties have to agree on one first,” an adviser to one of the party leaders stated, reflecting the complexity of the negotiations.
At the end of the initial mandate period, as details emerged, Eisenkot reiterated his openness to compromise, acknowledging that not all election promises could be upheld in the coalition-building process. He emphasized the urgency of replacing Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he accused of attempting to prolong his tenure by challenging the election results and calling for a unity government under his own leadership.
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party and a former Netanyahu ally, has also begun independent negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties, ruling out participation in a minority government reliant on Arab party support. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s legal team continues to contest the election outcome, though the attorney-general has found insufficient evidence to question the results.
“No one can stand for all the commitments they made. We will all have to make compromises,” Eisenkot conceded during the mandate ceremony, highlighting the political realities facing his coalition efforts.
Throughout the process, Eisenkot’s relative political inexperience has been noted as both an asset and a challenge. His party’s fresh appeal contributed to its strong electoral performance, but uniting the diverse opposition remains a significant hurdle. The coming weeks will determine whether Eisenkot can assemble a viable government or if Israel will face further political uncertainty.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.