Bangladesh Braces for Funeral of Slain Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh is preparing to hold the funeral of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader, on 20 December 2025, following his death from gunshot wounds sustained in Dhaka. Hadi, who was shot on 12 December while campaigning for the upcoming elections, died in Singapore on 18 December. His death has triggered widespread protests and unrest across the country.
The funeral will take place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building at 2 pm, as announced by the interim government. Security measures have been heightened, with a ban on drones and restrictions on attendees carrying bags or heavy objects, according to Deccan Herald.
Hadi's body was returned to Dhaka amid significant public mourning and tight security. The interim government has urged citizens to maintain order during the funeral, reflecting concerns over potential violence. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for calm and promised justice for Hadi's murderers, stating that “no leniency will be shown” to those responsible, as reported by The Hindu.
Following Hadi's death, protests erupted in various parts of Bangladesh, leading to attacks on media offices and public property. Demonstrators have expressed their anger towards the interim government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order. The protests have included calls for the resignation of the current government and the establishment of a “revolutionary government,” as noted in the report.
In the wake of the unrest, the government has deployed a large number of police and military personnel to maintain order. The situation remains tense, with reports of vandalism and violence continuing in the capital and other regions. The interim government has condemned the violence and called for restraint among citizens, as stated in the publication.
Hadi was a key figure in the July Uprising, a movement that led to significant political changes in Bangladesh. His assassination has raised concerns about the stability of the country ahead of the scheduled elections on 12 February 2026. The interim government has been under scrutiny for its handling of the situation, with critics alleging that it has failed to protect citizens and maintain peace, as reported earlier by Indian Express.
As the nation prepares for Hadi's funeral, many are calling for unity and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing unrest. The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a safe environment for the funeral and the upcoming elections, urging citizens to refrain from violence and to honour Hadi's memory through peaceful means, as outlined in the report.
