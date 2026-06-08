1 Dead, 4 Injured as BEST Bus Rams Vehicles and Pedestrians in Mumbai

On the morning of 8 June 2026, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus operating on route number 463/31 lost control near Veer Kotwal Garden, close to Plaza Cinema in Dadar (West), Mumbai. The bus collided with a car and a two-wheeler before striking several pedestrians. Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were transported to Sion Hospital for treatment. One person was declared dead on arrival, while three others sustained serious injuries.