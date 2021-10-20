Facebook To Pay $4.79 Mn for Favouring Jobs for Foreigners Against US Citizens

"Companies cannot set aside certain positions for temporary visa holders because of their citizenship or immigration status. This settlement reflects the Civil Rights Division's commitment to holding employers accountable and eradicating discriminatory employment practices," said Kristen Clarke, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General.



The Division comes under Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.



Facebook said that it strongly believed that it met the federal government standards for the PERM.

"We've reached agreements to end the ongoing litigation and move forward with our PERM program, which is an important part of our overall immigration program," it said.



About 65 percent of all H1-B visa holders are from India.

The Justice Department said that Facebook had made it difficult for US citizens and others with the right to work here by requiring them to apply only by mail for those positions while the foreigners were allowed to apply electronically. Under the settlements, Facebook, whose PERM was audited by the Labour Department this year will also be required to advertise jobs more widely, and accept electronic resumes and applications from all.