Exit Polls: Dead Heat in Bengal, UDF in Kerala, Assam BJP, DMK Ahead in TN

According to The Hindu, exit polls in West Bengal project the BJP winning between 146 and 161 seats, while the TMC is expected to secure 125 to 140 seats out of 294. Other parties are projected to win between six and ten seats. In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is predicted to retain power, with Axis My India forecasting 88 to 100 seats for the BJP and 24 to 36 for the Congress in the 126-member assembly.