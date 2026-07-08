El Niño to Increase India’s Power Demand, but Hit Wind, Hydropower Output

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In 2026, El Niño conditions will lead to significant rainfall deficits in several regions, directly impacting hydro power generation and increasing pressure on electricity supply systems.
As a result, both rural and urban communities have experienced heightened power demand, with hydroelectric projects facing operational challenges due to reduced water availability.
According to The Hindu, farmers in Karnataka have urged the state government to clear outstanding electricity dues and reactivate the Tunga Lift Irrigation Project, which remains non-functional due to a power supply disconnection.
The project, which benefits 7,500 acres across 28 villages, has been particularly affected by this year’s deficit rainfall, intensifying the need for reliable hydro power to support agricultural activities.
As highlighted by the BBC, hydro power infrastructure in other regions is also under scrutiny. The Tongland hydro power station in southern Scotland, part of the Galloway Hydro Scheme, recently underwent a major refurbishment to ensure continued renewable electricity generation.
Operators have invested in both structural restoration and the installation of solar panels, aiming to enhance resilience against fluctuating water levels and changing climate patterns.
In India, Financial Express reported that Tata Power is expanding its hydro power portfolio, including new projects in Bhutan, as part of a broader strategy to meet rising demand and diversify renewable energy sources.
The company’s chairman, N Chandrasekaran, outlined plans for significant investments in hydro, solar, and nuclear power, targeting a total operational capacity of 30 gigawatts by 2030.
“We have crossed the 26 GW capacity in generation portfolio, including projects in the pipeline, with 66 percent of the capacity being clean and green,” Tata Power’s chairman stated, underscoring the company’s commitment to renewable energy expansion.
Sector analysis indicated that hydro power corporations are also seeking legal and operational expertise to navigate regulatory and contractual complexities arising from fluctuating water resources and increased demand.
Recruitment for executive roles in legal departments reflects the growing need for compliance and adaptive management in the sector.
Efforts to modernise and maintain hydro power stations have become increasingly important as refurbishment projects aim to extend the operational life of historic facilities. These upgrades are designed to ensure that hydro power remains a reliable component of the energy mix, even as climate variability challenges traditional water-dependent generation models.
At the community level, coverage revealed that farmers and local representatives are increasingly vocal about the need for government intervention to secure power supply for irrigation and crop protection. The reliance on lift irrigation projects has grown as rainfall patterns become less predictable, making uninterrupted electricity access critical for agricultural productivity.
“Given the deficit rainfall this year, farmers and elected representatives want the government to make use of lift irrigation projects to provide water for crops,” a local leader emphasised during a recent protest.
In the broader context, reporting indicated that energy companies are accelerating investments in renewable and flexible generation assets to address both immediate and long-term power demand surges. This includes not only hydro power but also solar, wind, and emerging nuclear technologies, reflecting a strategic shift towards greater energy security and sustainability.
Hydro power’s role in balancing grids and supporting rural economies remains vital as details emerged about ongoing recruitment and capacity-building efforts within the sector. The interplay between climate events like El Niño, water resource management, and energy infrastructure investment continues to shape the outlook for hydro power in India and globally.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.