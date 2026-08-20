ED Alleges Daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan Transferred Funds To Dubai Via Hawala

As highlighted by The News Minute, the ED’s statement indicated that the handwritten notes seized during a May 27 search at premises linked to Veena Vijayan and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) promoters contained names of individuals, amounts handled or spent, and details of the Dubai transfers. The agency claimed these amounts were over and above the payments Veena received from CMRL, which had previously been under scrutiny for alleged fraudulent payments under the guise of IT consultancy services.