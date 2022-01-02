'No Need to Panic, Cases Are Mild': CM Kejriwal on Rising Covid Tally in Delhi

According to the chief minister, only 246 hospital beds in total are occupied by Covid patients at present, and on most days, there are no deaths due to the virus.

On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had suggested there was no serious threat at present from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has spread rapidly across the world.

"The Delhi government has the appropriate infrastructure to treat patients and curb the spread of the virus. The Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta one, hence, patients do not need to be admitted to hospitals. At present, no patient of Omicron has required oxygen," Jain had said, according to The Hindu.