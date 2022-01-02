'No Need to Panic, Cases Are Mild': CM Kejriwal on Rising Covid Tally in Delhi

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, 2 January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was no need to panic over the COVID situation in Delhi despite the rising number of cases, given how mild the effects of the virus on those testing positive were at the moment.
At the same time, he urged everyone to continue to take precautions, including wearing masks.
The AAP leader's remarks came after the capital recorded 2,716 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to a Delhi government bulletin. This takes the active case tally to 6,360, with another 3,100 expected on Sunday.
Hospitalisations, including for oxygen beds and ventilators, remain low, even though the infection numbers are similar to the case numbers from the peak of the second wave in April 2021, Kejriwal said.
According to the chief minister, only 246 hospital beds in total are occupied by Covid patients at present, and on most days, there are no deaths due to the virus.
On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had suggested there was no serious threat at present from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has spread rapidly across the world.
"The Delhi government has the appropriate infrastructure to treat patients and curb the spread of the virus. The Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta one, hence, patients do not need to be admitted to hospitals. At present, no patient of Omicron has required oxygen," Jain had said, according to The Hindu.
