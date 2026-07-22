Dharmendra Pradhan Breaks Silence, Accuses Opposition of 'Exploiting Students'

advertisement
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has issued his first detailed public response following widespread protests over the NEET-UG examination paper leak and mounting calls for his resignation.
The protests, led by students and opposition parties, have intensified in Delhi and other cities, with demonstrators demanding accountability and examination reforms.
Pradhan’s remarks come as the political standoff escalates, drawing national attention to the integrity of India’s examination system.
According to Deccan Herald, Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for what he described as “shamelessly exploiting students for political gains.”
He reiterated that the government is prepared for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament and accused the Congress of preferring “political spectacle over democratic debate.”
As highlighted by Financial Express, Pradhan stated, “The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign.” He emphasised that the government remains committed to discussing NEET and addressing genuine concerns, adding, “We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering.”
In his social media posts, Pradhan asserted that the government had already conveyed its willingness to hold a detailed discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Coverage revealed that he accused the Congress of manufacturing disruption for political headlines rather than seeking solutions for students.
Protests have continued at Jantar Mantar and other locations, with thousands demanding Pradhan’s resignation. Reporting indicated that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other groups have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed, including reforms in the examination system.
Student voices have also emerged in the debate. NEET All India Rank 2, Panshul Bansal, stated that he chose to focus on his studies rather than join the protests, a comment that sparked significant discussion online. Analysis showed that reactions to Bansal’s remarks were mixed, with some praising his discipline and others highlighting the broader context of student anger over the paper leak.
Political leaders have continued to weigh in. At the end of the day, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik publicly called for Pradhan’s resignation, describing the situation as “very serious” and urging the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with protesting students.
“A nation that compromises the integrity of its examination system, compromises its own future. This grave issue, affecting millions of students across the country, must be taken up in Parliament as the highest priority,” Patnaik stated.
Meanwhile, the protests have not been limited to Delhi. Further updates confirmed that demonstrations have spread to other cities, including Chandigarh, where students, parents, and political workers have continued to demand accountability and reforms.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.