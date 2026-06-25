Pradhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Misleading' NEET Aspirants, 'Creating Fear'

advertisement
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has publicly accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading NEET aspirants and instilling fear among the youth. The remarks were made in the context of the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged NEET UG paper leak, which has led to calls from the opposition for Pradhan’s resignation. The issue has sparked significant debate about the impact of political actions on students preparing for competitive examinations.
According to Hindustan Times, Dharmendra Pradhan stated that Rahul Gandhi and the opposition are responsible for creating fear in the minds of young people, particularly those preparing for the NEET examination. Pradhan emphasised that misleading the youth is detrimental and called for responsible conduct from all political leaders.
During his remarks, Pradhan specifically referenced a rally held by the opposition in Kota shortly before the NEET examination, describing the timing as inappropriate. He argued that such actions could disrupt students’ focus and potentially impact their performance as coverage revealed.
Pradhan also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing an incident in Karnataka where three students were reportedly unable to reach their NEET exam centres due to a rally. He questioned the opposition’s ability to lecture on student welfare in light of this event following reports of the disruption.
In addition, Pradhan addressed the so-called "Cockroach Janta Party" movement, describing it as an online outfit aligned with Rahul Gandhi. He referred to this group as "Rahul Gandhi's B-team," further intensifying his criticism of the opposition’s approach to the NEET controversy as details emerged.
Earlier in the week, Pradhan commented on the NEET paper leak in a separate interview, stating that some teachers entrusted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) had failed in their responsibilities. He remarked that "protectors had turned into predators," highlighting the seriousness of the breach and the need for accountability according to officials.
Pradhan reiterated that he does not wish to politicise matters concerning students’ futures, but maintained that the opposition’s actions have contributed to an atmosphere of uncertainty and anxiety among NEET aspirants as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.