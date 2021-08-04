CBI Takes Over Probe Into Dhanbad Judge's Death, Registers Case

After the CCTV footage surfaced, the Jharkhand government had formed an SIT (special investigation team) to probe the matter. But, later it recommended the CBI probe into the death.

The special investigation team probing the killing of the judge has so far not made any headway, despite arresting a total of 17 people in the case including autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma.

On Tuesday, 3 August, the Jharkhand High Court directed the CBI to start the probe into the death of the judge at the earliest, so that no evidence is destroyed.

The court directed the state government to provide all logistics support and documents to the CBI.

The court also directed the Jharkhand DGP to ensure security to the judicial officers in the state, and ensure deployment of security guards at their houses. It also wanted to know if the incident took place at 5.08 am and why the FIR was lodged at 12.45 pm.