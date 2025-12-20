Smog Engulfs Delhi Yet Again, 700 Flights Disrupted, Visibility Drops to 50 Mtrs

advertisement
Dense fog combined with severe air pollution in Delhi led to the disruption of over 700 flights, with at least 177 cancellations reported on 20 December 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for fog, predicting worsening conditions over the weekend.
Visibility dropped to zero at the Safdarjung weather station at 5.30 am, while Palam recorded visibility at just 50 metres. The Hindustan Times noted that the air quality index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category, with readings climbing to 374.
“Dense to very dense fog is expected to form at several places across the city in the early hours of Saturday,” an IMD official stated.
The persistent fog and pollution have raised concerns about the health impacts on residents and travellers. The report noted that the Union environment minister has directed local authorities to ensure visible improvements in air quality within a week.
As the fog thickened, the IMD warned that the minimum temperature could drop to between 7-9 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the pollution problem. The publication added that the lack of rainfall this December has prevented pollutants from being washed out of the atmosphere.
Authorities have implemented measures to control pollution, including an aggressive enforcement drive targeting older vehicles and those without valid pollution certificates. However, the report noted that construction activities continue unabated, contributing to the worsening air quality.
Experts have warned that the combination of fog and pollution creates a dangerous environment for residents. The report indicated that the air quality is expected to deteriorate further, with predictions of AQI levels exceeding 400 over the weekend.
In response to the ongoing crisis, the Supreme Court has called for comprehensive structural reforms to address urban mobility and industrial emissions.
