Delhi Records Warmest May Night in 14 Years as Severe Heatwave Persists

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Delhi recorded its warmest May night in 14 years on 21 May, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung station reaching 31.9°C, five degrees above normal.
The ongoing severe heatwave has resulted in persistently high daytime and nighttime temperatures, increased hospital admissions for heat-related illnesses, and a surge in electricity demand across the city.
Fire incidents have also risen, and the India Meteorological Department has extended its orange alert for heatwave conditions.
According to Hindustan Times, the minimum temperature of 31.9°C at Safdarjung was the highest for May since 27 May 2012, when the minimum reached 34.2°C.
The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 43.6°C, 3.4°C above normal, while other stations, such as Ridge recorded even higher values, with 45.3°C. The city has now experienced four consecutive days of heatwave conditions.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the extreme heat has led to a sharp increase in power demand, with Delhi’s peak reaching 8,231 megawatts on 21 May. This is just below the all-time May high of 8,302 MW recorded in 2024. Power distribution companies have reported that supply remained stable despite the surge in consumption. The city’s power demand is expected to touch 9,000 MW this summer.
Coverage revealed that India’s national peak power demand reached a record 270.82 GW on 21 May, marking the fourth consecutive day of record electricity consumption. The Ministry of Power attributed this to increased use of cooling appliances amid the prevailing heatwave, with Delhi’s power demand contributing significantly to the national peak.
Analysis showed that the lack of nighttime cooling poses a significant health risk, especially for vulnerable populations without access to air conditioning.
Experts warn that warm nights deny the body its recovery window, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Dr Yogesh Jain, a public health physician, stated, “During periods of higher night temperatures, the body does not get adequate recovery time, leading to health imbalance.”
“Warmer nights prevent the human body from cooling down. This significantly increases health risks such as heat strokes and worsens non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension,” said Vishwas Chitale, fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water.
Following reports of the ongoing heatwave, Delhi hospitals have begun admitting their first severe heatstroke patients of the season. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported two critical cases, including a 24-year-old student and a 55-year-old man, both with body temperatures exceeding 104°F. Doctors have observed a noticeable rise in patients with heat-related symptoms.
Fire incidents have also increased, with the Delhi Fire Services receiving a call every seven minutes this week as data indicated. At least four major fires were reported on 21 May, including incidents at a paying guest accommodation, warehouses, a residential building, and a forested area near the Yamuna floodplains. No casualties were reported in these incidents.
In the broader region, a red alert was issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh as severe heatwave conditions persisted.
The Meteorological Centre warned of “severe” to “very severe” heatwave conditions, with Banda recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.6°C.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed departments to ensure preparedness against heat-related illnesses and fire incidents.
“Heatwave conditions were observed at a few places over Delhi on Thursday, making it the fourth consecutive day of heatwave in the city. Delhi also saw warm night conditions,” an IMD official said.
Attribution from experts underscored that India’s heat governance currently focuses on outdoor and daytime thresholds, leaving nighttime exposure largely unaddressed. The absence of indoor temperature monitoring in Heat Action Plans means millions without mechanical cooling remain at risk during prolonged warm nights.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.