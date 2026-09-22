Delhi Teen Gang-Raped By Three Men Impersonating Police Near Kalkaji Mandir

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A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police officers in Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, southeast Delhi, on the evening of 21 September 2026. The incident occurred after the girl and her male friend visited the temple and entered the park, where the accused approached, separated the pair, and assaulted the girl. Police received a PCR call at 8:45 pm and initiated an investigation, registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
According to Hindustan Times, one of the accused, identified as Asif, was apprehended following an encounter with police in Amar Colony. During the operation, Asif allegedly fired at officers, resulting in a bullet striking a constable’s protective vest. Police returned fire, injuring Asif in the leg before arresting him and transferring him to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
As reported by The Indian Express, the three suspects, aged between 25 and 30, initially questioned the teenagers about their presence in the park and threatened them with legal consequences. The accused then forcibly separated the girl from her friend and committed the assault before fleeing the scene. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to identify and locate the remaining suspects.
Police teams have been deployed to trace the other two accused as investigation continues. The girl’s medical examination was conducted at AIIMS, and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. Authorities have recorded the survivor’s statement and are pursuing all leads to apprehend the remaining perpetrators.
Efforts to identify the suspects include examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas according to officials. Investigators are also gathering information from individuals present in the vicinity at the time of the incident. Police have stated that further legal action will be based on the survivor’s statement and the evidence collected.
“A PCR call regarding the alleged rape was received at around 8.45 pm, following which the SHO of Amar Colony police station and staff reached Astha Kunj Park, where the girl was found with her friend,” police said.
One of the accused was apprehended after sustaining a gunshot wound during the police operation as officials confirmed. The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement intensifying efforts to locate the other two suspects. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of women and girls in the national capital.
Recent weeks have seen multiple cases of sexual assault against minors in Delhi as highlighted by recent arrests. In a separate case, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tailor in Sadar Bazar, and the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Another incident involved the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl in Outer North Delhi, with several suspects, including juveniles, apprehended.
Police have registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and are coordinating with forensic teams to ensure thorough investigations as legal proceedings advance. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to identifying and prosecuting all individuals involved in these crimes.
“Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused,” a senior officer stated.
In the Kalkaji Mandir case, the survivor’s privacy is being protected, and her identity has not been disclosed as per standard protocol. The police have assured that all necessary support and counselling are being provided to the survivor and her family during the ongoing investigation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.