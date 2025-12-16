221 Flights Cancelled, Chaos at Airports as Thick Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR

advertisement
Delhi's air quality has plunged into the 'very poor' category, significantly affecting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. On 16 December 2025, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 377 at 8:00 am, following a peak of 461 the previous day, marking one of the worst air quality days in December on record. The deteriorating air quality has led to over 200 flight delays and numerous cancellations at the airport, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers according to Hindustan Times.
The situation worsened on 15 December when the AQI reached 454 at 7:00 am, with visibility dropping to as low as 5-10 meters in some areas. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that areas like Anand Vihar and Akshardham recorded AQI levels of 493, categorising them as 'severe' as reported by The Indian Express. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for fog, advising residents to exercise caution due to the hazardous conditions.
Passengers faced long delays, with many stranded at the airport for hours without clear information about their flights. The disruptions were exacerbated by the dense fog that enveloped the city, leading to a chaotic scene at the airport as detailed by Hindustan Times.
In response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi Directorate of Education mandated that all schools in the region switch to online classes for students up to grade 5, while senior students would follow a hybrid model the publication said. This decision was part of the Stage IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the severe pollution levels.
The situation has prompted public outcry, with residents expressing their frustration over the government's handling of the air quality crisis. During a recent event featuring football star Lionel Messi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was met with chants of 'AQI, AQI' from the crowd, highlighting the public's concern over the deteriorating air quality as reported by Hindustan Times.
As the situation continues to evolve, authorities are monitoring air quality levels closely and have indicated that further measures may be necessary to address the ongoing crisis. The IMD has forecasted that wind speeds may increase, potentially improving air quality in the coming days the report added.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.