Delhi High Court Rejects Kejriwal’s Recusal Plea In Liquor Policy Case

The CBI, in its written submissions, opposed the recusal request, stating that accepting such a contention would set a precedent potentially disqualifying judges across the country from hearing cases involving governments or political figures. The agency clarified that Justice Sharma’s son and daughter have not been involved in any matters related to the excise policy case and are independent practitioners. The CBI further argued that law officers who assign cases to panel lawyers would also be disqualified from appearing before such judges if Kejriwal’s argument were accepted as details emerged.