'ASG Unwell': Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's Bail Hearing Pushed to 30 September

The Delhi High Court has scheduled the hearing of bail pleas filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam for 30 September 2026. Both are accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The matter was adjourned after the prosecution requested accommodation due to the unavailability of Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, who is leading the case. The court also listed the bail appeal of former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain for 4 November 2026. Khalid and Imam have challenged the rejection of their bail pleas by the trial court, which cited a Supreme Court judgment as the basis for denial.