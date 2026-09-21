'ASG Unwell': Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's Bail Hearing Pushed to 30 September

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The Delhi High Court has scheduled the hearing of bail pleas filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam for 30 September 2026. Both are accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The matter was adjourned after the prosecution requested accommodation due to the unavailability of Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, who is leading the case. The court also listed the bail appeal of former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain for 4 November 2026. Khalid and Imam have challenged the rejection of their bail pleas by the trial court, which cited a Supreme Court judgment as the basis for denial.
According to Live Law, the division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Dinesh Bhatt adjourned the hearing after the Special Public Prosecutor requested time, citing the lead counsel’s health. The appeals by Khalid and Imam have been filed under Section 21 of the National Investigation Agency Act, challenging the trial court’s order dated 4 July 2026, which refused them bail. The trial court had stated it was bound by the Supreme Court’s earlier decision denying bail to both individuals.
The Supreme Court had previously clarified that Sharjeel Imam could renew his bail application either after the examination of protected witnesses was completed or after one year from the date of the order, whichever occurred earlier as coverage revealed. On 5 January 2026, the Supreme Court granted bail to several other accused in the same case but denied bail to Khalid and Imam. The trial court’s decision referenced this Supreme Court order as binding precedent.
In May 2026, a division bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam, noting a “perceived conflict” among different benches regarding the interpretation of the Supreme Court’s 2021 judgment in Union of India v. KA Najeeb. The issue was subsequently referred to a larger bench for resolution as analysis showed. The case, registered as FIR 59 of 2020, is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA.
“The Court noted that the Supreme Court had said that only on the completion of the examination of the protected witnesses or upon expiry of one year from the date of said order, whichever is earlier, Imam would be at liberty to renew their prayer for grant of bail.”
The legal proceedings have drawn attention to the broader context of the 2020 North East Delhi riots, which resulted in 53 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The police allege that the violence was part of a larger conspiracy linked to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as reporting indicated. Khalid, Imam, and several others have been charged under the UAPA, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Arms Act, and various sections of the IPC.
The upcoming hearing is set against the backdrop of ongoing debates about the application of stringent bail standards in UAPA cases. The Supreme Court’s 2021 judgment in Union of India v. KA Najeeb recognised prolonged pre-trial detention as a ground for bail, but subsequent benches have differed in their interpretation as further details emerged. The Delhi High Court’s decision to refer the matter to a larger bench reflects the complexity and significance of the legal questions involved.
Meanwhile, the case continues to attract public and institutional scrutiny. Recent developments include the cancellation of a documentary screening about Umar Khalid at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, following objections regarding film certification and student group protests as highlighted at the end. The documentary, which focuses on Khalid’s incarceration, was also cancelled at another academic institution days earlier.
“Khalid has been in judicial custody for six years in connection with the conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots. The trial in the case is yet to begin.”
The Delhi High Court’s current strength has increased to 50 judges following the recent swearing-in of seven new judicial officers, which may impact the pace of hearings and case management as coverage revealed. The sanctioned strength of the court is 60, and the appointments were made after recommendations from the Supreme Court collegium.
Other legal updates from the region include the notification of new rules for the designation of Senior Advocates by the Delhi High Court, which now emphasise conduct, ethics, and pro bono work as key factors in the selection process as analysis showed. These institutional changes are part of broader efforts to enhance transparency and accountability within the judiciary.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.