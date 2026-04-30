Delhi Excise Policy Case: HC Adjourns CBI Plea Against Kejriwal’s Discharge

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The Delhi High Court on 29 April adjourned the hearing of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea challenging the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the excise policy case. The matter has been rescheduled for 4 May.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma presided over the proceedings and called for the complete trial court record related to the case.
According to The Hindu, the CBI had filed its appeal in February 2026, contesting the trial court’s decision to discharge Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and several others from the excise policy case.
The High Court’s adjournment allows time for the trial court records to be produced and reviewed before further proceedings.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma previously declined to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s plea.
Arvind Kejriwal, appearing as the party in person, had argued for recusal on grounds including alleged bias and prior adverse findings, but the judge maintained her position to continue adjudicating the matter.
Court records indicate that the bench is focused on procedural compliance, ensuring all relevant documents from the lower court are available for examination before substantive arguments resume.
This procedural step is standard in appeals involving complex criminal matters.
Further coverage revealed that the High Court has been handling multiple high-profile matters, but the excise policy case remains a priority due to its implications for governance and public accountability in Delhi.
The investigation into the excise policy case is distinct from other disruptions or administrative matters recently faced by the Delhi High Court, as details emerged in recent hearings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.