Delhi Govt To Exit Liquor Trade From Tonight, Private Vendors To Enter Space

The Delhi government will formally exit the liquor business as its 600 vends will be shut permanently from Tuesday night to pave way for swanky, new, privately owned shops that will begin operations from 17 November.

As many as 850 new private vends are set to begin operations under Delhi government's new excise policy.

However, of those, only 300-350 shops are likely to start functioning from the first day, leading to liquor shortage in the city, a Delhi government official said. Gradually, all the liquor vends will open up.