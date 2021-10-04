Winter Action Plan: Delhi Government Forms Teams to Curb Pollution

While presenting the Winter Action Plan on Monday, 4 October, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that separate teams have been formed to keep a check on pollution arising from waste-burning and construction in the national capital.

"Under the Anti-dust Campaign, 75 teams have been formed to keep a check on construction and demolition sites, and 250 for patrolling Delhi-NCR to prevent waste burning. Hefty fines will be levied on those found not complying with the Delhi government guidelines," Kejriwal said in a virtual address.

The chief minister presented 10 steps that the Delhi government has taken over the years to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR and a new set of another 10 points as 'action plan' that it has formulated under its Winter Action Plan.