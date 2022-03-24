Date Extended for Aadhaar Card Seeding With Ration Cards Till 30 June

The government has extended the deadline of Aadhaar linking with ration cards up to 30 June from 31 March.

The linking of Aadhaar cards with ration cards will ensure that no valid beneficiary is left without his or her due share of food grains.

Linking Aadhaar cards with ration cards is important in view of the benefits for the migrant population, who are deprived of their entitled food grains in the place of their temporary work place, especially under the National Food Security Act.