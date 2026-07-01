Congress Label Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft ‘Maha Paap’ Seeks PM’s Response

Congress leaders have strongly condemned the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, describing the act as a "Maha paap" (great sin) and demanding an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his silence on the issue. The controversy has led to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation into the handling of temple funds.

According to Hindustan Times, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh publicly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence, stating that the alleged theft at the Ram temple is a direct assault on the religious faith of millions. Ramesh criticised the formation of the temple trust, highlighting the lack of transparent criteria and public consultation, and noted that the trust was kept outside the purview of the Right to Information Act.

As reported by Deccan Herald, the Uttar Pradesh government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 13 June 2026 following allegations of misappropriation of donations. Eight individuals were arrested in connection with the case, but opposition parties, including Congress, have alleged that only minor players have been apprehended while the main culprits remain at large.

Investigation details revealed that nearly ₹80 lakh in cash was recovered from the suspects, and authorities are examining assets such as a land parcel worth ₹23 lakh reportedly acquired by one of the accused. The probe has also focused on the roles of individuals employed by a Varanasi-based security agency responsible for cash counting at the temple.

Further coverage revealed that six of the eight arrested individuals were on the payroll of the security agency, which was contracted by the State Bank of India for cash handling. The SIT’s preliminary findings indicated systematic diversion of cash during the collection and counting process, leading to the arrests and recovery of funds.

“PM Modi’s silence on the looting in Shri Ram Mandir is a direct assault on the religious faith of crores of people in the country,” Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh posted on X, as cited in the ongoing coverage.

In response to the controversy, analysis showed that the management of Hindu temples in India varies widely, with some under government oversight and others managed by independent trusts. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, established in 2020, manages the Ayodhya temple and has received significant donations since its formation.

Efforts to strengthen administrative oversight are underway as developments continue, with proposals to appoint a Chief Executive Officer for the trust and fill vacant trustee positions following recent resignations. The trust is expected to discuss these changes at its upcoming meeting.

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Political ramifications have extended beyond the immediate investigation as opposition criticism grows, , with Congress leaders in other states also targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party over governance and accountability issues.

“The allegations (of siphoning off donations) are very serious and have damaged the tapasya (penance) that our leaders did for decades to build the temple,” a senior functionary was quoted as saying in the ongoing coverage.

Broader discussions within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have focused on the impact of the controversy on the temple movement and the need for transparent governance as highlighted in recent statements The issue is expected to remain a significant topic in upcoming political and organisational meetings.